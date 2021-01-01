Moreau 137655 Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished - (137655-1160)

Made in the U.S.A. by Hubbardton Forge, the Moreau 137655 Linear Suspension Light features an organic design resembling branches, leaves, or antlers through the hand-forged wrought iron frame. This modern pendant light is adaptable to ceiling slopes one-way to 45 degrees. This double downrod fixture may be used in one direction only. Though the downrods must remain the same length, this product's two stems are adjustable. The fixture may run parallel or along the slope, but not perpendicular. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting