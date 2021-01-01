The Pikolinos Moraira W4E-0629 is the gladiator sandal you need to complete the season. The strappy leather uppers boasts minimal stud accents with a pieced construction to give it a semi-moto silhouette finish. Faux double-buckle with full zipper closure at the heel. Breathable leather lining and footbed. Textured midsole. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39 (US Women's 8.5-9), width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.