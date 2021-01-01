From vondom
Mora Lamp by Vondom - Color: White (46028W)
Advertisement
The Mora Lamp was designed by Javier Mariscal, made in Spain. The More Lamp is a practical and energy-efficient solution for modern outdoors. Its sleek geometric form and rechargeable batteries allow for the easiest, most versatile installation. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications. Diffuser in translucent white matt polyethylene. Includes light module operated by wireless systems such as Wi-Fi routers, home automation, etc. In RGB model, colors can be selected or changed automatically (white, red, green, blue, light blue, pink and yellow). Vondom goes beyond the product itself and extends to the deployment of cutting-edge machinery, such as advanced roto-molding technology. Shaping polyethylene into sophisticated contours through this green manufacturing process is a near impossible feat, resulting in the production of highly exclusive lighting products. Color: White.