Moore Handwoven Wool Beige Area Rug

Perfectly transitional and an exquisite addition to your master suite or home decor collection, in general, this collection's design is truly captivating. An ideal finishing touch to your room update, the right floor covering is easily able to tie a room together and shows your attention to detail. In addition, this rug will protect your wood floors and keep your feet from getting too cold in the winter. Contemporary striping with dashes make for an eye-catching design that captures attention and becomes the focal point of the space. Hand-woven using New Zealand wool, this rug is available in a variety of colors and sizes. Rug Size: Rectangle 4'6" x 6'6"