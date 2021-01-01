Moonband Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (124252-1009)

The contemporary Moonband Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge evenly disperses ambient light and creates a warm, inviting atmosphere. A bowl-shaped, hand-blown glass diffuser is framed by a hand-forged wrought iron band. Light is directed both upwards towards the ceiling and through the diffuser, which is offered in a variety of glass finishes. This classic design from the Forge makes a bold statement with a minimal, clean look. It is suitable for damp locations and includes a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Dome. Color: Matte. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting