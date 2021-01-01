From good witch goodies - wiccan pagan witchy clothing
Moon Phase Bag Witch Tote Bag Witchy Design for Pagans Tote Bag
Advertisement
Moon phase bag features a witchy design made for pagans, Wiccans, and modern witches. This witch bag says, "My mother didn't raise a princess, she trained a witch." Use year round for personal items or Wicca books. Or, as a Halloween trick or treat bag! Witch bag gift. Witchy design of the moon phases. If you were raised to live magically and find wonder in nature, this bag was made for you! Carry your tarot card decks, oracle cards, book of shadows, or pagan books. Black bag with orange and purple font. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.