MODERN LEISURE Monterey Water Resistant Outdoor Patio Ottoman/Side Table Cover, 32 in. W x 22 in. D x 17 in. H, Beige, Neutral khaki color matches most homes and environments

Patio Ottomans/Side Tables are an investment and like any investment, they need to be protected. Modern Leisure has developed a product to help you with protecting these investments. By using durable 386 g heavy weight polyester material with PVC backing these covers will provide you with long lasting protection. The waterproof fabric with interior binding will keep your patio ottoman/side table dry in almost any weather. The neutral khaki and fossil color matches most home exteriors and environments. The leg buckles to keep your cover in place in the heaviest of winds. Color: Neutral khaki color matches most homes and environments.