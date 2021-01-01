Advertisement
Gentle Fawn's flowy Monterey Maxi Dress is incredibly lovely and flattering! It makes you want to grab an iced coffee and go for a stroll through cute shops on a sunny day just by looking at it. It has adjustable straps and smocked bodice for a perfect fit. Features:- Front button detail- Bodice and skirt are lined- Flowy maxi skirt with side slit- Adjustable straps - Navy floral printThrow it with flat strappy sandals and layered necklace to complete your daytime look. We also love it paired with high-heeled sandals and drop earrings for an event look.