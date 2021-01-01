From breighton home
Monterey 3 Tier End Table Weathered Gray/Black - Breighton Home
Advertisement
With a clean line silhouette, the Monterey End Table with Shelves by Breighton Home is the perfect addition to your living space. Its stylish contemporary design will refresh your home decor. With three tiers, this unit will optimize both your storage and display space. Its tiers are ample enough for your favorite lamp, a book and a woven storage basket to keep all your living room essentials within reach. Fashioned from particle board and finished with a rich melamine veneer, makes it easy to maintain and long lasting. Its unique side frame design makes this item a must have piece! Do not wait! Bring home this beautiful accent table today! The clear and simple assembly instructions only require a total of 4 steps, making sure you enjoy this furniture just minutes after delivery. Love this design? Complete the look with the Monterey Square Coffee Table with Shelf and the Monterey Console Table by Breighton Home. Each sold separately.