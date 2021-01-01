From skechers work
SKECHERS Work Monter
The SKECHERS Work Monter lace up work boot was designed with optimal comfort and safety in mind. It works hard, so you can take it easy on and off the clock. HydroGuard Waterproof System Membrane with waterproof seam sealed design. Composite safety toe with an ASTM F2412-2011 I/75 C/75, Electrical Hazard (EH) rating. Waterproof leather upper and textile. Lining and insole made of man-made material. This outsole meets ASTM F2913 Slip Resistant Safety Standards under Wet/Dry conditions only. Rubber outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Circumference: 14 1 2 in Shaft: 5 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.