Monte Leone High Gloss Gray Dresser
Crafted from wood veneerHigh gloss gray finishStraight lines and soft, welcoming warm tonesfull extension drawer glidesSoft closing tracksStainless steel metal base6 drawersOptional MirrorDesigned to carry a lot of weight, metal drawer glides ensure reliable movement as you open and close drawers. This item offers full drawer extension, where you get full access to the drawer space without worry that the drawer will fall out. Metal drawer glides won't succumb to warping based on changes in temperature or humidity like wood drawer glides tend to. Some metal glide systems may make it more difficult to remove a drawer completely from its case..Â