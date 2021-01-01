From picket house furnishings
Picket House Furnishings Montauk 2-Drawer Nightstand
The Picket House Furnishings Montauk 2-Drawer Nightstand is the ultimate piece for your home! This bedroom staple comes with two, spacious drawers; perfect for easily keeping all of your bedside belongings neatly stored away. The bottom drawer features a dust proofing layer to help protect your belongings. The drawer pulls and trim along the top of the nightstand are both metal with a black finish. Along the trim on the nightstand are decorative bolts, adding a little extra flair. This nightstand is finished in a neutral gray, making it easy to pair with any existing decor or to find an excuse to completely redo your bedroom. Please note wood grains vary piece by piece and will not look exactly like the picture.