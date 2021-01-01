Montage by Mon Cheri - 219991 Long Embroidered Lace Mermaid Gown

Advertisement
Look fantastic from head to toe in this mesmerizing Montage by Mon Cheri 219991 creation. Reveling in an embroidered lace fabric with sequins this gown features an illusion lace bateau neckline over a sweetheart bodice. Embellished with lace details around the waist and an illusion lace back the lovely mermaid skirt ends in a scalloped hemline and a subtle sweep of train. Separate illusion lace three-quarter sleeves are included for extra modesty. Gracefully parade a poised and graceful style in this Montage by Mon Cheri masterpiece. Models are wearing the Latte and Rose colors. Style: monc_219991 Details: Embroidered Lace Embroidered Lace Sweetheart Bodice Illusion Lace Back Back Zipper Closure Scalloped Hem Sweep Train Separate Illusion Lace Quarter Sleeves Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Bateau Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.