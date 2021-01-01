From kirkland's
Navy Monstera Leaf Giclee Canvas Art Print
Make a statement in any room with this Navy Monster Leaf Giclee Canvas Art Print! This magnificent print will look great in an entryway or above a mantel. Art measures 24L x 1.25Wx 32H in. Giclee printed on studio-quality canvas on solid wood stretchers Gallery wrapped edges complete the look Features a monstera leaf subject Accented with a blue swirl background Hues of tan and blue Weight: 3.8 lbs. Artist: Cindy Jacobs Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Little to no exposure to heat, sunlight & moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.