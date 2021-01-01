From terrain
Monstera Deliciosa, Metal Pot
Advertisement
"The Monstera Deliciosa is the highly sought after ornamental plant with aerial roots growing downwards from the stem and large broad leaves with large holes that make the plant iconic and beautiful.Online Exclusive-Monstera Deliciosa plant, soil, plastic grower's pot, decorative metal pot-Allow soil to dry 1-2"" from top before watering. Plant will droop to show it needs more water. Do not overwater or keep soil wet for too long, as this will encourage root rot-Water every 7-9 days in the warm months and every 2-3 weeks in the winter-Provide adequate drainage-Prefers bright, natural light (near, but not in a window). They will tolerate low light but will show little growth. Strong sun will scorch the leaves-Fertilize through the growing season (late spring to early summer)-These plants prefer to grow slightly pot bound; repot every 2-3 years-Plant in rich soil that has a good amount of peat in it-Plant: USA; Pot: Imported12-18""H, 7-12"" diameter"