12 Oz Monsieur Paper Coffee Cup - Double Wall - 3 1/2" X 3 1/2" X 4 1/4" - 500 Count Box
Spruce up your hot beverages with our 12-ounce Monsieur Paper Coffee Cups. With a charming design, these unique coffee cups feature a dapper handlebar mustache, a polka dot bow tie, and sleek suspenders that bring a fun twist to your hot beverages. These recyclable paper cups have a "recycle me" logo on the bottom of each cup to prompt customers to eco-friendly disposal. Built with exceptional insulation, these hot drink cups keep your beverages enjoyably warm while keeping your hands comfortably cool by eliminating the need for additional coffee cup sleeves. Take these coffee cups to go with their coordinating lids. These 12-oz paper cups measure 3.5 inches in diameter by 4.25 inches tall and are sold in a bulk 500 count box. Lids are available and sold separately.