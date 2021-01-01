From apt2b
Monroe Drive Chair - Light Blue - Made in USA Accent Chair - Sold by Apt2B
Advertisement
The Monroe Drive Collection is a modern update of our show-stopping Monroe Collection. The same eye-catching Mid Century Modern design details that defined the Monroe are still on display, but now with the addition of a stunning, solid wood base. The sophisticated button-tufted cushions and sleek tight back make The Monroe Drive look like it came straight from a classic Hollywood film set. The contemporary base creates a handsome, formal profile that allows the Monroe Drive to feel right at home in a variety of different decor styles. Available in your custom choice of our kid friendly and pet friendly fabrics, the Monroe Drive is perfect for your family home, for your sophisticated apartment, or for your chic small space loft.