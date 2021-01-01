From picket house
Monroe Clear End Table
Advertisement
Part of Monroe Collection from Picket House FurnishingsCrafted from metalClear finishClear glass topStretcher baseQuick Ship.Monroe End Table is the perfect addition to your home! This square accent table will elevate your living room to the next level! The clear glass top pairs beautifully with the chrome base finish, making it easy to match with any existing decor and furnishings. The stretcher base meets in the middle to help support the table and gives it a little extra flair. The glass table top is slightly lifted from the table base making this living room staple unique. Add a little glam to your home today with the Monroe End Table.