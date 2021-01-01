Monroe Apartment Size Sofa - Dark Blue Velvet - Small Space Modern Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

The Monroe Apartment Size Sofa From Kyle Schuneman has a definite Mad Men-esque appeal to it, so much so that we can see it prominently taking center stage in Don Draper's office. It's the perfect silhouette for those who are drawn to the mid-century style and the perfect loveseat size - 56"w x 34"d x 31"h - for apartment living or homes with a smaller living room. It also comes in the larger 68"w x 34"d x 31"h apartment size. This stylish sofa not only comes in a range of colors, it comes in a range of awesome, unexpected colors. With hues such as pink lemonade, amethyst or green apple, we bring new meaning to the phrase, make a statement!