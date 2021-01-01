Monreal 72.9" Genuine Leather Round Arm Sofa Bed

This Leather Sofa Bed leaves you free to double even a compact living area as sleeping quarters while placing you at the forefront of style and comfort. And you don't have to dread the conversion. Leave your nearby furnishings right where they are and just rotate the backrest in a one-handed motion to create your cozy bed. The rest of the sofa and the rest of the room stay in place, ready to please you when the new day comes. Then, of course, you will sit in the style you would expect of the best non-convertibles, caressed by soft fabrics or leathers, on a lean and graceful handcrafted frame. Upholstery Color: Dark Gray Genuine Leather