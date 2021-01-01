MonoRail - Conductive Connectors by Tech Lighting - Color: Nickel - Finish: Nickel - (700MOCCNS)

Tech Lighting MonoRail - Conductive Connectors join sections of rail end to end and are included with all MonoRail pieces. Order separately if cutting and rejoining rails. Price shown is for a pair (good for one joint since one connector is required for each conductor). Tech Lighting has developed a reputation for excellence in the past 25 years, built on their contemporary lighting designs and low voltage lighting systems. The Illinois-based company has applied that same standard to a growing collection of decorative and functional lighting. Their solutions range from modern chandeliers to LED undercabinet to architectural-grade outdoor lighting with a focus on quality and innovation. Color: Nickel. Finish: Satin Nickel