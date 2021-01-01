From hasbro
Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition Board Game for Kids Ages 8 and Up
Journey through Arendelle and beyond! In this Monopoly Board Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition, players travel around the board buying up magical locations inspired by the Disney Frozen 2 movie. The Properties are scenes from the movie, and come in color sets. If a player lands on a Snowflake space or draws a certain Chance card, they can place the Snowflake token on any property they own. Whoever lands there has to pay double rent. The last player with money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins! Copyright Disney. The Hasbro, Hasbro Gaming, Parker Brothers, and Monopoly names and logos, the distinctive design of the gameboard, the four corner squares, the Mr. Monopoly name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment. Ages 8 and up 2 to 6 players 1935, 2019 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Disney.