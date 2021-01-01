Cretacolor Monolith Graphite 6-Piece Set & Eraser, 6 Pc/Set - Graphite & Eraser, Tin Box

Cretacolor Monolith Graphite 6-Piece Set & Eraser, 6 Pc/Set - Graphite & Eraser, Tin BoxMonolith Woodless Graphite Pencils have thick leads and a thin lacquer coating for clean handling and a quality feel. They're available in five degrees of hardness and can be sharpened like a regular pencil. A high degree of light-fastness and high pigment density make these pencils an indispensable tool for any artist. They're also suitable for expressive shading of extended areas. This set includes the full hardness range from HB to 9B plus a bonus eraser!