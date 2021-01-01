Monoi Repairing Conditioner - Carol's Daughter Monoi Repairing Conditioner revives damaged, lifeless hair and ends breakage, instantly. Benefits Detangles and restores moisture Ideal for fine, delicate or chemically treated hair Monoi Oil conditions, Bamboo Water strengthens, Pro-Vitamin B5 fortifies 98% less breakage after 1 use* *When used with Monoi Repairing Shampoo, based on instrumental results vs. control Key Ingredients Made with Monoi Oil - A nourishing ancient Tahitian recipe of Coprah Coconut Oil and Tiare Gardenia flowers known to revive hair so it looks healthy and radiant Formulated Without Parabens, Petroleum, Artificial Colors, Mineral Oils - Monoi Repairing Conditioner