Monoi Oil & Sea Kelp Exfoliating Face Scrub - VitaminSea.beauty Monoi Oil & Sea Kelp Exfoliating Face Scrub firms skin and helps prevent free radical damage with monoi oil while using sea kelp to soften skin and reduce the appearance of blemishes. Benefits Clears away dead skin cells & blackheads Firms and smooths Heals and clarifies skin Not tested on animals Key Ingredients Sea Kelp is an antioxidant rich hydrator skilled at softening skin and reducing the appearance of blemishes Monoi oil firms skin and helps prevent free radical damage like wrinkles, discoloration, and dulling complexion - Monoi Oil & Sea Kelp Exfoliating Face Scrub