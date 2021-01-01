Monogram is devoted to creating high performance wallpaper that offers fashionable designs and beautiful colors and textures, while maintaining its long lasting protection for walls. Printed on a vinyl surface with an Osnaburg fabric backing, this highly durable commercial wallpaper guarantees a reliable bond between the wallpaper and the wall with superior stability that rounds corners easily and meets Type II requirements of CCC-W-408A. Designed with vertical stripes to give a thatched appearance, Sonic Wave High Performance Wallpaper features undertones to deliver a metallic appearance that's perfect for both modern and traditional decor. York Wallcoverings Monogram 60.75-sq ft Silver Vinyl Textured Solid Unpasted Wallpaper | CW1639N