From york wallcoverings

York Wallcoverings Monogram 60.75-sq ft Silver Vinyl Textured Solid Unpasted Wallpaper | CW1639N

$80.51
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Monogram is devoted to creating high performance wallpaper that offers fashionable designs and beautiful colors and textures, while maintaining its long lasting protection for walls. Printed on a vinyl surface with an Osnaburg fabric backing, this highly durable commercial wallpaper guarantees a reliable bond between the wallpaper and the wall with superior stability that rounds corners easily and meets Type II requirements of CCC-W-408A. Designed with vertical stripes to give a thatched appearance, Sonic Wave High Performance Wallpaper features undertones to deliver a metallic appearance that's perfect for both modern and traditional decor. York Wallcoverings Monogram 60.75-sq ft Silver Vinyl Textured Solid Unpasted Wallpaper | CW1639N

