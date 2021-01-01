Monocle LED Wall Sconce by RBW - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (MNT-PC30-35-120_TM_DEX)

Advertisement
The Monocle LED Wall Sconce from RBW is a graceful, eye-pleasing piece that matches well with playful, casual spaces. Made of cast aluminum, a thin disc-shaped wall mount extends two matching arms that connect to a swiveling plate that contains an energy-efficient LED. Expressing a comforting, warm glow and with a damp rating, the Monocle is suitable for elevating outdoor and bathroom environments, such as under a covered patio or by an elegant vanity. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black