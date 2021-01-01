Monmouth 1-Light 8.27" Semi Flush Mount
Description
Modern Ceiling Lighting Flushmount Light Fixture For Bedroom BathroomFeatures:100% Brand new and high qualitySuggested space fit: Aisle, corridor, balcony, bar, stairwells, small roomYou could enjoy the time assembling crystal balls with your familyThere is foam board inside the package to prevent the crystal beads from damagingProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 1Fixture Design: Unique/StatementFixture Shape: GlobeLight Direction: AmbientFinish: ChromeSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: YesShade Color: ClearShade Material: GlassFabric Type: Hand Blown Glass: NoPrimary Material: MetalWood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: Not ListedWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoMaximum Wattage (per bulb): Dimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Voltage: 110Country of Origin: ChinaConvertible: NoGlass Type: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: Plug-inSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: ModernCraftsmanship: Poured / MoldedSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoUL Listed: NoTAA Compliant: NoWhat is UL Listed: MET Listed: NoETL Listed: NocUL Listed: NocETL Listed: NoCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: NoFire Rated: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: NoWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: No