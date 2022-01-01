Game Zone Multi Monkeying Around Game

Game Zone Monkeying Around Game. Place the monkeys in the palm tree one by one. It's a balancing game that's lots of fun! Start "Monkeying Around" with this amusing action game! Each player takes his or her turn rotating the spinner to see how many monkeys they should hang from the tree. It takes a steady hand and a cautious eye as players try not to bring down the treetop! The more monkeys that hang, the more of a chance that the palm tree will fall and the monkeys will scatter. The first player who can hang all of his or her monkeys on the tree successfully wins the game! Recommended for 2 to 4 players, ages 4 and up. Made in China. Package dimensions: 14.25 in x 9 in x 2 in Includes 1 Crocodile Swamp Base Spinner, Tree Trunk, Magnetic Treetop, 32 Monkeys (8 Each of 4 Colors), 4 Large Monkeys (1 Each of 4 Colors). WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD-Small parts. Not for children under 3 years of age.