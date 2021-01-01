From chic home
Chic Home Monet PU Leather Modern Contemporary Button Tufted with Silver Nailhead Trim Silvertone Metal Y-leg Right Facing Sectional Sofa, Navy
Advertisement
THE BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE (or OFFICE) ? Timeless elegance abounds on the Monet Chaise Sectional Sofa with 3 accent pillows ? From generous outside and inside button tufting to elegantly detailed double row nail heads and polished silver tone metal legs, no detail is overlooked on this design show stopper ? This beautifully designed statement piece is perfect for your living room, den, lounge, or office ? Works great as a set with the Monet Club Chair or beautifully on its own FABRIC: LUXURIOUS PEBBLE GRAIN PU LEATHER ? Expertly upholstered in premium PU leather ? This textured PU leather adds a rich and substantial feel DESIGN: STYLISH MODERN TRANSITIONAL LOOK ? Sitting in between contemporary and traditional, modern transitional design provides tremendous aesthetic versatility to be used within virtually any interior décor COMFORT: PLUSH MULTI DENSITY CUSHIONING ? Plush multi density foam fill allows for a soft yet supportive seat ? You and your guests will relax in comfort and style