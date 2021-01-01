From eastern accents
Monet Dunaway Brush Fringe Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Features:Monet collectionDecorative fabrics on both sidesBeautiful pieces and trimmingsMicrofiber down alternative pillow fillZipper closure for easy careProfessional dry cleaning onlyMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: 59% Polyester, 41% RayonInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Pure ultra-fine microfiberType of Bird Feathers: Color: UmberShape: SquarePattern: Solid ColorPillow Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyClosure Type: ZipperStyle: GlamDecorative Additions: FringeEdge Type: Fringed EdgesTheme: Contrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Washing Method: Dry cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLife Stage: AdultSpefications:CE Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCPSIA Compliant: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Warranty: