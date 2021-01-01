From longshore tides
Mondovi Longshore Tides Moonlight Boat Picture Frame
Advertisement
This longshore Tides' Nautical Decor Moonlight Boat Frame is an artistically crafted frame for ocean lovers. Decorative frame to top any cabinet, table, wall, or shelf to highlight the best photos of your unforgettable summer memories at the beach & bring sea vibes to any room. Hang on indoor walls or display as tabletop accents to showcase the fun pictures of your ocean adventures. Photos in this rustic photo frame will bring nostalgic memories. Add your favorite picture with your loved ones in the nautical frame & gift it to them as a souvenir. Hand-painted with blue & white colors, giving a classic distressed coastal look. The rustic picture frame is carved perfectly in shape & went through a meticulous sanding process to ensure smoothness of sides & edges. Wipe with a damp cloth to maintain the cleanliness of the frame. Decorate your home & office with novelty wooden products that will allow you to display photos that make you smile.