Moncrief Unique / Statement Geometric LED Pendant
Description
Features:This LED saucer light fixture has a stunning gold hairline frameThis light fixture has an LED color temperature of 3000 KThe cord is adjustable in height and is provided with 70" of hanging wireFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: GeometricNumber of Lights: Light Direction: Multiple DirectionsFinish: GoldShade Included: YesShade Material: Shade Color: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Crystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Color: Crystal Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: YesIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: A++Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: ARescaled Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Rescaled Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: This indicates that an LED light is built into the fixture. Integrated LED lights are more energy efficient and can last up to 50,000 hours. They cannot be replaced by the customer.Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type Included: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Replaceable Bulb Included: Rescaled EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 15Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: CordDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesCALGreen Compliant: RoHS Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: cETL Listed: YesUL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesISTA 1A Certified: YesCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 6.17Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 76.8Overall Min Height: 1