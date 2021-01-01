Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Monceau Stemmed Wall Sconce - Color: Silver

Part of a special collection designed by Jonathan Browning, the Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Monceau Stemmed Wall Sconce is an elegant expression of classical aesthetics meeting crisp industrial lines. The love for both styles is apparent in the Emerald cut crystal shade, held securely in place by a finely crafted metal stem, suspending the shade away from the wall plate. Once lit, the pristine opulence of the hand-polished crystal is revealed, altering the interior bulb with brilliant fractals and transforming the light in to a form of prismatic illumination. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver Leaf