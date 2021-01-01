Splits59 Monah High Waist Techflex 7/8 Legging in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Splits59 Monah High Waist Techflex 7/8 Legging in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 78% poly 22% lycra. Made in China. Machine wash. Double-layer waist. Contrast striping along sides. Suitable for high impact workouts. Item not sold as a set. SPLR-WP108. E8105. High-performance is apart of the Splits59 brand DNA. The LA based line is full of innovative activewear for women that blends advanced fabrics with sleek silhouettes. With features like quick-dry sport performance fabrics, flat seams, fluff threads and plush elastics each piece is design to keep you looking fabulous and feeling great while going the extra mile.