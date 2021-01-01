From asstd national brand
Monae Swivel Barstooll, One Size , Gray
ï»¿Hillsdale Furniture's comfortable Monae Stool combines a traditional silhouette with a fresh distressed dark gray to create a cool addition to your kitchen or bar area. With its sturdy base and flared legs, the Monae features an interesting arched silhouette design, a curved, back hugging design, and a plush upholstered 360 degree swivel seat and back. Constructed of hardwoods, wood composites, and veneers, these will require assembly. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Features: Swivel, Upholstered, Quick ShipBar Measurements: 22.625 Depth/Inches, 43 Height/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 250 LbsSeat Back Height: 43 InSeat Depth: 22 InSeat Height: 30 InStool Measurements: 43 Height/Inches, 21.75 Width/InchesWeight (lb.): 32 LbBase Material: 90% Rubberwood, 10% Other 5% Or LessFabric Description: WovenCare: Spot CleanDecor Styles: Luxury + GlamCountry of Origin: Imported