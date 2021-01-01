From harper lane
Monaco Rectangular Plush Pet Bed-Pink Bow
Advertisement
Upgrade your pets sleeping experience, with this Monaco Rectangular Plush Pet Bed from Harper Lane. With a plush inner lining, and a printed design, the aesthetic will be pleasing to your living space. Top quality construction and design make these pet beds pleasing for both pet and master! The pet bed can be spot cleaned for easy care. Includes 1 pet bed measuring 20 inches long x 17 inches wide x 6 inches tall Spot clean for easy care High quality Shell is 100% polyester Polypropylene filled