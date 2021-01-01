Monaco 7 oz. Pasta Plate
Description
NULLFeatures:BowlSuper white glaze that will not fade or stainDurable in natureChip resistant with reinforced corners and rimsMicrowave safeOven safeDishwasher safeStackablePorcelain constructionWhite finishMade with a dominant percentage of aluminum oxide for high volume commercial useBowl Type: Pasta PlateSet Size_Old: 1Set Size: 2Pieces Included: 1 BowlAdditional Items Included: No Additional ItemsUtensil Included: NoLid Included: NoTray Included: NoPrimary Material: Porcelain ChinaMaterial Details: Color: WhiteShape: CirclePattern: Solid ColorRim Detail: No Rim DetailPedestal Base: NoHandles: NoFinish: GlossyHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayProduct Care and Cleaning: Dishwasher SafeProduct Care: Dishwasher safeDishwasher Safe: YesMicrowave Safe: YesOven Safe: YesMaximum Temperature: 450Scratch Resistant: NoChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesFreezer Safe: YesLead Free: YesFood Safe: YesTarnish Resistant: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCountry of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential & Non ResidentialCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: YesCommercial Microwave Safe: YesNon-Toxic: YesBPA Free: YesPFOA Free: YesPTFE Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: NoTAA Compliant: UL Listed: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoFDA Approved: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCertifications: YescUL Listed: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Height - Top to Bottom: 2.25Width at Top - Side to Side: 11.5Length at Top - Front to Back: 11.5Length at Base - Front to Back: 3.5Width at Base - Side to Side: 3.5Individual Bowl Weight: 2.45Individual Bowl Capacity (Oz): 7Assembly:Warranty: