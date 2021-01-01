Free-spirited and vibrantly colored, Monaco Collection rugs bring Bohemian-chic flair to folkloric and formal Persian designs. A mix of high and low loop pile is power-loomed of long-wearing polypropylene in classic textures and trendy erased-weave looks. Rug measures 5-ft 1-in X 7-ft 7-in. Rug weighs 18 lbs. Pile height: 0.5-in. Vacuum regularly and spot clean with mild detergent or professionally dry clean. Rug pad recommended. Power loomed of polypropylene. Made in Turkey. Safavieh Monaco Ombre 5 x 8 Gray Distressed/Overdyed Area Rug | MNC217G-5