Safavieh Multi Monaco Abstract Multicolored Distressed Area Rug Collection

Safavieh Monaco Abstract Multicolored Distressed Area Rug Collection. Free-spirited and vibrantly colored, the Safavieh Monaco Collection imparts boho-chic flair on fanciful motifs and classic rug designs. Contemporary decor preferences are indulged in the trendsetting styling and addictive look of Monaco. Power-looming using soft, durable synthetic yarns creates an erased-weave patina that adds distinctive character to room decor. Also available in the following sizes: • 10 ft x 14 ft Area Rug - Over 9 x 12 • 2 ft x 12 ft Area Rug - Long Runner • 2 ft x 6 ft Area Rug - Runner • 2 ft x 8 ft Area Rug • 3 ft x 5 ft Area Rug • 4 ft x 5 ft Area Rug - 4 x 6 • 5 ft x 7 ft Area Rug - 5 x 8 • 6 ft x 9 ft Area Rug - 7 x 9