From modern threads
Modern Threads Monaco 8-Piece Printed Complete Bed Set, California King, Grey/White
Advertisement
SET INCLUDES: 1 comforter, 2 shams, 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, 2 pillowcases, 1 deco pillow (Twin size has 1 sham and 1 pillowcase only) PREMIUM QUALITY: Made of the highest quality microfiber and workmanship so you know it LASTS! More durable than cotton. Silky soft, most comfortable and luxurious comforter/coverlet you can find. FEATURES: The Microfiber material is characterized by fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant. You will be amazed at how soft, silky, and comfortable these luxurious bedding sheets are! Lie on the ultra soft sheets after the day's exhaustion and have a good night. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Machine washable and dryer safe. Recommended - Machine wash gentle cycle with cold water. Sun dry or low tumble dry. DIMENSIONS: California King- Comforter- 102x86, Sham- 20x36, Flat- 106x102, Fitted- 72x84, Pillowcase- 20x40, deco pillow- 18x18