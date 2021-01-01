From hanover
Hanover Monaco 5-Piece Round Patio Dining Set with Natural Oat Cushions
Transform your backyard into an elegant outdoor dining area with the Monaco 5-piece dining set by Hanover. This set includes one round dining table, four dining chairs and four seat cushions. Both sophisticated and refined, this set creates an alluring centerpiece for your backyard and adds extra convenience and functionality while you're entertaining guests outdoors. The 51-inch table-top consists of neutral-toned porcelain tiles, hand-laid into a rich mosaic pattern. Each chair is constructed with heavy-duty aluminum frames that naturally resist rust and corrosion. Ornate cast-accents sweep across the backs of each chair, adding even more appeal to the collection. Designed to last, this outdoor dining set will provide an elegant, natural setting for many meals with your loved ones in the comfort of your own backyard.