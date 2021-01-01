Monaco 5 - Piece Counter Height Dining Set
5 Piece Counter Height Faux Marble Modern Dining Set with Matching Chairs and Marble Veneer for HomFeatures:With tasteful elegant accents throughout, this is not your average dining set. Features a marble inspired tabletop with an organic marbled pattern that matches effortlessly alongside the set of 4 beige fabric upholstered chairs with classic bronze brushed nail head accent trim to help effortlessly refine and tie together any dining or kitchen space.Expertly manufactured with quality in mind through all stages of the production process, the tabletop is reinforced with solid MDF with a thick slab of scratch-resistant glossy marble patterned veneer on top. Solid rubberwood legs sealed in a protective lacquer provide sound support and sturdiness you can rely on without worry of wobbling.With a charming compact build, this counter height set suits small spaces without compromising on style, proving classy furniture doesn’t have to be big and bulky. Resilient and durable for full functionality, this dining set can withstand heavy usage without wear while also serving as an eye-catching statement piece in your home when not in use.The beige fabric upholstered counter height chairs feature slightly curved back rests for ergonomic support while the seats are filled with plush fire-proof sponge allowing you to sit for extended periods of time in comfort.This set seats up to 4 adults offering ample space for your family or guests.Number of Items Included: 5Number of Benches Included: Number of Chairs Included: 4Upholstery Fill Material: Arms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Table Base Material: Manufactured WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Seating Material: Solid WoodSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: FabricNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: White MarbleTable Base Color: BlackSeating Color: BeigeBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 4Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 250Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: Upholstered BackSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in VietnamAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Metallic: BronzeDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:CALGreen Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: NoGSA Approved: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoNFPA Compliant: NoCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: