From livex lighting
Livex Lighting Monaco 10 Light Antique Brass Chandelier
Advertisement
Livex Lighting is well known for quality, style and value. The Monaco collection inherits the multidirectional lines inspired by the Sputnik. The exposed bulbs glimmer at the end of each rectangular arm to create a touch of understated glamour for today’s modern spaces. The timeless design will add a sense of airiness and motion to any room. This ten-light chandelier would look great suspended in a living room, a modern dining room, a kitchen or a bedroom. It is presented in an antique brass finish. This well-rounded fixture is sure to satisfy your lighting needs.