From yves saint laurent
Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Perfumed Body Lotion
WHAT IT IS This luxurious body lotion by Yves Saint Laurent covers your skin in the scent of Mon Paris. The fragrance opens with red berries and pear, which immediately exude sensuality and femininity, while exotic white datura flower, the soul of the fragrance, embodies desire and seduces the senses. 6.6 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES The modern, daring floral scent is balanced by creamy white musks and patchouli. A passionate and unforgettable whirlwind journey to Paris, it is a sensational expression of how we love now, inspired by the city of lovers. A warm floral, passionate, sensual, sophisticated scent. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to YvesSaintLaurentBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Fragrances - Ysl Fragrances > Yves Saint Laurent > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Yves Saint Laurent.