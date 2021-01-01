Momo Adjustable Swing Arm Wall Sconce by Astro Lighting - Color: Beige - Finish: Satin Nickel - (1162018-5006003)

The Momo Adjustable Swing Arm Wall Sconce from Astro Lighting has a sleek, dynamic design. It is suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. Its timeless, classic look is perfect for lobbies, entryways, corridors, as well as modern living rooms, home offices and bedrooms. Founded in 1997, Astro Lighting is a British company that produces modern lighting for international audiences. Their designs feature clean lines, quality materials and precise manufacturing. From the smooth, ribbon-like Sofia Wall Sconce to the minimalist Enna LED Floor Lamp, their creations are simple yet sophisticated, practical and engaging. Shape: Drum. Color: Beige. Finish: Matte Nickel