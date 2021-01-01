Care for skin during pregnancy with the Erbaviva Mommy Belly Butter; a moisturising balm that pampers and protects the tummy, leaving skin soft and nourished. The butter is fortified with a skin-loving blend of Cocoa Butter and Carrot Seed oil, which envelops the tummy in a veil of essential moisture. Also enriched with organic essential oils Lavender, Mandarin and Sandalwood, the fragrant hydrator seeks to reduce the effects and appearance of stretch marks, as well as easing feelings of itchiness. Expect calm and comfortable skin that is soft, smooth and well cared for. USDA Certified Organic.