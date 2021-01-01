Molecular Motion II by NW Art - Color: Multicolor (92740Z-15)

Advertisement
Molecular Motion II by NW Art is a compelling abstract piece that breathes new life into any space. The captivating display of layered shapes and lines in various colors boasts dynamic visual appeal, akin to chemistry seen through the eyes of an artist. This June Erica Vess piece is printed with pigment-based archival inks and framed with imported Italian wood for a gallery-worthy presentation. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: Multicolor.