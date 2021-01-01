From zinus
Zinus Moiz 14 Inch Wood Platform Bed with ZINUS 12 Inch Memory Foam Spring Hybrid Mattress
Platform Wood Bed in Dark Brown Color | Mattress not included Product dimensions – 74.5” L x 38” W x 14” H | Weight – 37.4 lbs. | Weight limit – 250 lbs. excluding mattress | Distance between slats – 3” | Distance from floor to bottom of frame – 10.5 | Total legs – 9 (6 at sides & 3 in the middle) Wood frame is made from 100% solid wood and features clean, traditional styling with a variety of available colors GREAT SLEEP IS REFRESHING SLEEP – Our famous odor-neutralizing green tea infused foam is now available in a hybrid mattress with a plush euro top and traditional innersprings for comfort that’s supportive, enveloping and always fresh THE ULTIMATE COMFORT BLEND – Made with .5 inch memory foam, .2 inch high-density foam, 2 inches Viscolatex foam, 1 inch comfort foam and a 6 inch base layer of steel innersprings for support with pressure-relieving softness; ideal for stomach sleepers and petite to average-weight individuals CERTIPUR US CERTIFIED - Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content