Kopari Moisturizing Lip Glossy By Kopari in White

Formulated with a moisturizing blend of coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, this balm leaves your lips looking soft and shiny. About Kopari Born and raised in Honolulu, Kiana Cabell was surrounded by an abundance of coconuts the multitasking marvels that would inspire her own line of skin care. Crafted to harness the hair, skin and nail benefits of *cocos nucifera* oil, Kopari's collection of lotions, balms, scrubs and more are a tribute to the nourishment found in the palm-grown, tropical fruit.